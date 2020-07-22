Pensioner’s body found near Calvia cliffs

GUARDIA Civil are investigating the death of a 70-year old man whose body was spotted floating near cliffs in Santa Ponsa in Calvia on Monday morning, according to Spanish press.

A local resident reportedly raised the alarm.

The reports said Guardia Civil officers managed to recover the body and get it on to dry land, where it was examined by a forensic doctor before being taken to the Palma Legal Medical Institute for an autopsy.

The reports also said that initial investigations pointed to the pensioner, a Santa Ponsa resident, having accidentally fallen down steps which provide access to the sea at a location in front of the Malgrats islands.