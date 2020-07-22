Doctors in Italy have described a patient as “one in a million” after he caught COVID at a total of 15 times!

Like a scene from the film “Groundhog Day,” Milko Mieles feels “demoralized” after more than three months in quarantine and 15 positive PCR tests. This 49-year-old mechanic has been separated from his family since April 17 and, although he has no symptoms now, he cannot negativize, so he cannot leave the area where he is isolated to prevent the virus from spreading.

After staying in the San Gerardo Hospital in the Italian city of Monza and having gone through other health centres, Milko has been at a Red Cross centre in Linate, near Milan, since June 27. In these facilities, aimed at people who have no other place to quarantine, he has found a second family.

“I see the others leaving, but I am staying here. I am asymptomatic, but the virus does not want to go, it has already become my friend, ” jokes in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Corriere Della Sera.

Before starting this pilgrimage through health centres waiting for the test to be negative, Milko lived in Ferrara with his wife and two children, 21 and 23 years old. Now she clings to the video calls they make daily to endure loneliness and not lose hope.

“The dream continues to be to hug my wife and my two children soon,” he says excitedly, not forgetting the affection that Red Cross volunteers transmit to him daily.