Months Old Baby Tragically Downs in Spain

A BABY of just 11 months old tragically drowns in a private pool in Spain’s Mallorca. The minor died on Monday afternoon in the Son Espases hospital, where he was urgently transferred after the incident in El Toro (Calvià) on Sunday afternoon.

The boy was already admitted in a critical state to the hospital’s Paediatric ICU and showed no improvement until he died. The time he spent underwater caused irreversible damage and nothing could be done for him.

According to Diario de Mallorca, the baby was playing with his older brother (three years old) whilst the parents were napping. For reasons which are not yet determined, the little boy fell into the water and the brother ran to notify his parents. The parents pulled the baby out of the pool as fast as they could. While an Ib-Salut ambulance and an ICU were travelling to the scene, the parents tried to resuscitate him with the telephone help of medical assistance.

When the medics arrived at the El Toro house, the baby had a pulse but did not respond to any stimuli. They carried out advanced resuscitation manoeuvres without any success, and in view of the critical situation at hand, they decided to urgently transfer him to Son Espases with the Police and the Guardia Civil.

