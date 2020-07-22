Mayor’s pride at Safe Tourism award

THE Torre del Mar Tourist Office and the Velez-Malaga Tourist Information Point have received the certificate of safe tourism.

This has been awarded by the Spanish Tourist Quality Institute on Tuesday, July 21.

Deputy Mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia pointed out that “last Wednesday the audit was carried out, confirming the certificate for our tourist spots. It must be remembered that this certificate is promoted by the Secretary of State for Tourism. Furthermore, it transmits the implementation of a health risk prevention system against COVID-19 ”.

He added that “the Junta de Andalucía has reported positively about obtaining the Andalucia Safe certificate to the Torre del Mar Tourist Office and the Velez-Malaga information point. A stamp that we received a few weeks ago, with the confirmation of our entire coastline. Now it is extended to the tourist points of the municipality.”