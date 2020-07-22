Malaga backs digital future to boost population

THE president of the Diputación de Málaga, Francisco Salado, has proposed creating alliances to achieve a great ‘Pacto por la Conectividad Total’ in the province, which guarantees equal access to telecommunications and new technologies throughout the territory and that contributes to the fight against depopulation.

Salado took part in a national forum on Wednesday, July 22, under the motto ‘Málaga para mover España: innovación y tecnología, aliadas por el reto demográfico’

In a speech, Francisco Salado stressed that the digital connection is one of the main ways to promote the well-being and development of the rural environment. “During the pandemic,” he added, “the existing digital gap between rural and urban has become even more evident… Therefore, achieving a great ‘Pacto por la Conectividad Total’ in our province will be one of the pillars on which the fight against depopulation will be based.”

He also highlighted that the Diputación de Málaga has been working for two years on a strategy to combat depopulation, with different lines of action to combat the digital divide, promote the establishment of companies in the towns, create centres of tourist attraction and promote agri-food companies.

Salado has detailed a diagnosis of the depopulation situation in the province, which shows that 45 municipalities of the 103 that make up the province have been suffering a population loss for 20 years.

The diagnosis also reflects that there are 18 towns that have lost between 10 and 20 per cent of their population since 2000, and another 19 that have lost up to 10 per cent of their inhabitants.