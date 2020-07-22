Jobs up for grabs in Costa Almeria town

ADRA council is set to receive funding to employ more than 40 people under a regional government initiative.

The local authority has signed up to the Junta de Andalucia Plan for the Activation, Promotion and Recovery of Employment, also known as Plan AIRE. This means it will get €410,000 for creating jobs.

“These funds are going to generate employment opportunities for all ages at a very necessary time, which will be a benefit to the whole town”, commented Adra Mayor Manuel Cortes.

At the same time, the Mayor pointed out, “it will allow us to reinforce the services provided by the council, and as a result, to continue working for a better municipality.”

Adra Employment councillor Antonio Sanchez explained that the contacts will be for full-time work for between six to eight months.

People will be taken on for jobs including cleaning, painting, maintenance, carpentry, bricklaying and administration.

Applicants for the posts have to be registered with the SAE Andalucia Employment Service.

The plan is divided into three lines of employment according to age group.

Some €195,000 is earmarked for jobless 18 to 29-year olds and €127,000 for those aged 30 to 44. A third line, with an allocation of €88,000, is for long-term unemployment aged between 45 and 64.

They must have been registered with the SAE for at least 180 days over the previous nine months.

The SAE will send two candidates for each post following initial interviews and a selection of the best candidates. Factors which will be taken into consideration are whether the candidates are unemployed who live in Adra and whether they have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.