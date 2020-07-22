An incredible breakthrough in cancer research now allows for early detection. Survival rates increase dramatically when cancer is detected at an early stage. Therefore, this discovery is a breakthrough in the tiresome battle against cancer.

Scientists have developed a non-invasive blood test that has the ability to identify tumours up to four years before the conventional diagnosis. The description of this, still preliminary, the method allows for the early detection of five common cancer types. The study has been published in the journal of Nature Communications and has been conducted by Chinese and American scientists.

-- Advertisement --



The authors demonstrated that their test can potentially detect, with high specificity, five common types of cancer (stomach, oesophagus, colorectal, lung, or liver) in post-diagnosis patients, as well as in asymptomatic individuals up to four years before conventional diagnosis.

The scientists demonstrate that PanSeer detects cancer in 95% of asymptomatic individuals who were subsequently diagnosed. However, the authors of this article stress that “this method is unlikely” to be able to predict which patients will later develop cancer.

However, it will most likely identify patients who already have cancerous growths but are still asymptomatic under current screening methods. The researchers conclude that more large-scale longitudinal studies are needed to confirm the potential of the test for the early detection of cancer in pre-diagnosed individuals.

If you enjoyed reading, ‘Incredible Breakthrough in Cancer Research Allows For Early Detection’, make sure to like and comment on the article.

For more news about world affairs, why not check out some of our other articles?