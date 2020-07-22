Royal Family releases new photos taken by Kate Middleton to mark Prince George’s birthday.

TWO new photos of a beaming Prince George, full name George Alexander Louis, have been shared before his seventh birthday today, July 22. The sweet portraits were both taken by mum Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and show the young prince looking happy and at ease as he smiles confidently at the camera. He is the great-grandchild of the Queen and is in line to be the 43rd monarch.

Kensington Palace confirmed the photos of the young royal were taken by the Duchess last month and are understood to have both been snapped in Norfolk.

In both pictures George is sporting green – he wears an olive polo shirt in one and a khaki military-style t-shirt in the other. Khaki green seems to be George’s favourite colour as he was pictured wearing the same shade in photos shared to mark Prince William’s birthday last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with George, Charlotte and Louis since the UK lockdown was imposed in March. George and Charlotte, who usually attend Thomas’s Battersea school, have been homeschooled by their parents.

However, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, bell ringing at the Abbey is currently suspended and is not scheduled to resume until August, meaning Prince George will miss out on the tradition this year. Prince William and Kate’s youngest children, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, also didn’t get to hear the bells ring on their birthdays in May and April respectively.

According to Westminster Abbey’s website, the next royal to receive such an honour will be Princess Royal on her 70th birthday on August 15.

