Granadella fire easily contained

A WOODLAND fire in an area adjoining Javea’s Granadella was soon dealt with.

The Granadella fire started in pines adjoining the road that leads down to the beach in a wooded area which escaped the 2016 fire that devastated more than 800 hectares of land.

The recent fire affected 300 square metres of pinewoods but Protección Civil and the Balcon al Mar Volunteer firefighters, who were the first to arrive, prevented the blaze from spreading before the fire brigade, forest-firefighters and firefighting aircraft reached the scene.