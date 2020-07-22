ALFAZ town hall began the third phase of its fumigation campaign to rid the town of insects and vermin.

Work is continuing throughout this week in the Albir area, on schedule with his department’s habitual programme, announced Urban Development councillor Toni Such.

The timetable occasionally varies owing on weather conditions, said Such, who emphasised that these campaigns were “very necessary” at this time of the year to ensure that the town’s sewers were in a good, and hygienic, condition.

Work is being carried out by Hidraqua, the concessionary that is responsible for Alfaz’s domestic water supply and main drainage system.

The firm routinely publishes fumigation details on its webpage hidraqua.es and Twitter – @infoHIDRAQUA – so that householders can take precautions, if necessary, while this is being carried out, Such said.