Four arrests in connection to Tenerife’s septic tank murder have been made, the horrible crime of domestic abuse was previously reported on by the Euro Weekly News. The main suspect is a 44-year-old man who allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend and threw her into a septic tank.

The Guardia Civil have now arrested four more people in connection to the case as they could be involved in the murder’s cover-up. The first arrest was the ex-partner of the 43-year-old victim, who had a restraining order from the woman from an incident that occurred in quarantine.

-- Advertisement --



After collecting evidence and conducting tests police officers have arrested three other suspects. These three detainees have been arrested for allegedly omitting justice and not helping to prevent a crime.

In the next few hours, it is expected that everyone will be taken to a court of justice so they can give a statement. This will hopefully help shed some light on what happened to the poor woman who was found in the septic tank.

According to police sources, the victim had no underage children under her care, but she had filed a prior complaint against gender-based violence.

Thanks for reading, Four Arrests in Connection to Tenerife’s Septic Tank Murder, leave a comment and share the article with friends.