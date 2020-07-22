Chicago Shooting Leaves 14 Injured

A shooting outside a funeral home in Chicago has left at least 14 people injured, some of them in a critical condition.

As a group of mourners left the home located in Gresham, on the city’s south side on Tuesday evening, they were shot at by a passing car. The mourners had just attended the funeral of a man who was fatally shot the previous week and a police squad car had been placed outside to guard the funeral home.

Police described a black vehicle driving past and the occupants opening fire on the mourners, some of which, returned the gunfire. The car then crashed close by and the occupants fled, although one has been taken into police custody.

Chicago is currently struggling with rising gun crime and this marks one of the worst mass shootings in the city’s recent history. US President Donald Trump has sent in federal agents to Portland, Oregon, to deal with protesters and has threatened to do the same for other US states to tackle crime. However, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot says that the agents will work in collaboration with local police, but threatens to sue Trump if he sends in troops without her permission.