Calpe needs another school

CALPE hopes that a much-needed infants and primary school can be built via the Generalitat’s Plan Edificant.

The proposal was put forward by Rebeca Merchan, the town hall’s Education councillor, during the last meeting of the Municipal Schools Committee which was attended by the heads of local schools.

The pressing need for another state school has been prompted by increased demand for infants’ places and additional enrolments that were made throughout the last school year, all present agreed.

Ideally, the new school would have two streams with six infants’ and 12 primary classes, as well as additional classrooms to absorb possible increases in the school census.

It the regional government’s Education gives the go-ahead to build under the Plan Edificant programme, the Generalitat will provide the funding while Calpe town hall would deal with the necessary permits, paperwork and red tape.