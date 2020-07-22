Benalmadena Hotel Linked To Covid Outbreak Sued By Trade Union

The Company Ocio Hoteles, is thought to be the cause of an outbreak of coronavirus in Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol, where 29 people have been infected and possibly six more at a nearby school.

The Worker’s Commission (CCOO) is suing the company for breaching preventative safety measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19. 29 positive cases have already been linked to a Benalmadena hotel owned by the company and possibly six more cases at a school in the area, attended by the child of one of the hotel employees.

The representative of the Labour Health department of the Trade Union in Malaga, Vicente José Martín, announced that the CCOO plans to sue the company, which should have implemented “social distancing protocols and a cease of activities”.

Martin claimed that the firm seemed more concerned about its workers losing out on sales than “public health”. He insists that the premises should be closed down immediately.