Another man sadly drowns on a Costa del Sol beach, which is the second drowning in the region in the past two days. The victim, a 57-year-old man, sadly drowned today, Wednesday, at a beach in Estepona.

According to the 112 Emergency Services, authorities received a call various minutes before 12:00 p.m. about a man who was struggling to get out of the water on Playa de la Rada, in Estepona.

-- Advertisement --



The man was approximately 60 metres away from the seashore and he was ultimately rescued by a lifeguard and family member who quickly swam to help him.

Despite their best efforts the Local Police, Emergency Services and lifeguard team could do little to save the man’s life as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Estepona Town Hall has informed that when the man was rescued from the water he was “in a state of consciousness” and that he was seen by the first aid team immediately until the ambulance arrived.

Nevertheless, his re-animation, which lasted a total of 33 minutes was not enough to “save his life”.

For more regional news about the Costa del Sol, check some of our other articles out.