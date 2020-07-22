Alfaz Film Festival’s coveted awards

THE 32nd edition of Alfaz’s Film Festival is now in full swing and continues until July 25.

Open to the public while respecting all health and safety norms, it is Spain’s first non-virtual film festival since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At one stage it was uncertain whether it could go ahead, admitted the festival’s director Luis Larrodera, but although this year’s festival is more austere than usual it remains true to its essence, he added.

Coveted Faro de Plata awards went this year to Pepe Viyuela and Anna Castillo.

Referring to Viyuela – actor, clown and comedian – Larrodera described him as “one of the most versatile and best-loved artists in the profession.”

Viyuela stars in Marcelino a Spanish biopic about Spanish-born Marcelino Orbes (1873-1927) regarded in his day by audiences in Europe and the US as the world’s most famous clown.

The second Silver Lighthouse goes to Anna Castillo, named the Best Newcomer in Spain’s 2016 Oscars, the Goya Awards.

“She is an impressive actress, a scene-stealer with special charm and a marvellous talent,” Larrodera declared.

