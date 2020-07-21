Woman’s Body Found in Septic Tank on Spanish Island

A woman’s body has been found in a septic tank on a Spanish island in the municipality of Santa Ursula, Tenerife after the Guardia Civil arrested her partner a day earlier.

THE alleged murderer had been denounced for assault by the victim during the quarantine enforced as a result of the pandemic. Police sources confirm that the woman, 43 years of age, had not been seen since the weekend and they were afraid she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Following the complaint, an investigation opened and the man, the former partner of the missing woman was arrested. According to the news sources, the man had been reported during quarantine for an assault which led to his arrest. It was around this time that they broke up.

Now the death of this woman accounts for the 24th fatal victim of domestic violence so far this year in Spain. According to the date from the Government Delegation against Male Violence, there are still an additional two cases under investigation.

The Santa Úrsula City Council has convened a minute of silence in memory of the murdered woman, the second victim of male violence in the Canary Islands in 2020.

