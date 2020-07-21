Tiny Italian village overjoyed at first birth in 8 years

The Italian village of Morterone is finally able to celebrate a new birth after an eight-year hiatus. The birth of baby Denis brings the population up to 29.

The village lies in a mountainous area in Lombardy and had seen no births since 2012.

-- Advertisement --



Antonella Invernizzi, the mayor of Morterone, described baby Denis’s arrival as “a celebration for the whole community.”

As per tradition, parents Matteo and Sara hung a blue ribbon on the door of their house to announce the new inhabitant to the village.

Morterone is Italy’s smallest municipality. Their new birth is positive news for the village and for Italy, which has recorded its lowest birth rate since 1861 in 2019.