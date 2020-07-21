Tilda Swinton, Ann Hui to receive Golden Lions at Venice Film Fest

Actress Tilda Swinton and filmmaker Ann Hui will receive the prestigious Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement at Venice Film Festival 2020.

The official film line-up is still to be released, but the list of those honoured with the lifetime achievement award was announced on Monday.

This year’s film festival will be the 77th edition and will mark the first major film festival to go ahead in person amid the COVID-19 emergency.

Tilda Swinton, aged 59 and from Scotland, said, “This great festival has been dear to my heart for three decades: to be honoured by her in this way is extremely humbling.” She added, “To come to Venice, this year of all years, to celebrate immortal cinema and her defiant survival in the face of all the challenges that evolution might throw at her – as at us all – will be my sincere joy.”

Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui commented, “I am so happy to receive this news and honored for the award! So happy that I feel I cannot find the words.”

The Venice Film Festival will take place from September 2 to 12.