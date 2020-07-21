Suspected arrested for Costa Almeria bar back stabbing incident

A 31-YEAR old man from Nijar is under arrest for literally stabbing someone in the back in a bar in San Jose.

The Guardia patrols which sped to the scene of the stabbing following a call to 062 found the Local Police were already there, and that due to the seriousness of the injuries, the victim had immediately been taken to the El Toyo hospital. From there they were transferred to the Torrecardenas,

Statements from the victim and possible witnesses pointed to the stabber as being an individual from the Barranquete area of Nijar, whose name began with an F.

The Guardia Civil said their investigations led to the identification, localisation and detention of F.G.M. less than five days after the incident.