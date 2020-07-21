Prince William and Prince Harry are unlikely to properly heal their ‘rift’ until they have the chance to spend time together in the same country, said a former spokesman for the royals.

Bad Blood

Dickie Arbiter, 80, who was a press spokesman for the Queen from 1988 until 2000, said: “I hope they settle their rift because there shouldn’t be bad blood amongst brothers, particularly those two brothers who went through such trauma together [with the] death of their mother, [Princess Diana].”

It is understood that the Princes fell out because William wasn’t friendly towards Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex regard themselves as having been pushed away from the royal family by the “bullying” attitude of his brother the Duke of Cambridge, according to reports at the time.

Happy Families?

Oceans Apart

“Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Catherine being in the United Kingdom, [there’s] a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and it’s not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the UK,” Mr Arbiter said.

He added that while reports the brothers have been talking on the phone are “a step in the right direction,” it would be much better if they could spend time together in person. “Publicly, they’ve stopped short of trash-talking each other. But behind closed doors, they’re both filled with anger and resentment,” said a former close friend of the royals.

Media Pressure

Of course, the resentment here isn’t new; the public has known for quite a while that Meghan and Harry were interested in raising their son, Archie, in “the most normal upbringing possible,” which meant leaving their palace posts as active members of the royal family. Even before that, the young couple made it clear how badly they were struggling with unwanted media attention and royal pressures – certainly an eye-opener for Prince William and his stiff upper lip, do-the-right-thing mentality.

