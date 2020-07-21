Barcelona has slashed the capacity of ten beaches by 6,000 sunbathers a day amid fears of a second wave of the coronavirus.

The Catalan capital has cut the capacity limit of ten of its beaches to from 38,000 to 32,000. In a surprising move, tourists were advised not to ‘plan a visit on a Friday or at the weekends’ – a blow to the city trying to recover from the economic impact of the crisis.

Cinemas, nightclubs, and gyms have all also been told to close their doors again as cases of coronavirus have tripled in Spain since easing of lockdown occurred. Barcelona is at the center of an increase in coronavirus cases, the highest seen since Spain ended its state of emergency a month ago.

European holidaymakers were being turned away at the weekends, many were completely unaware of the limit, most were upset and angry- the vast majority that didn’t understand Spanish were seen asking passers-by what to do.

Another fact which has come to light recently is that young people are now contracting the virus far more than those aged over 60, and not just the “COVID” party infections- a dangerous trend that has emerged over the last few weeks.

The Councillor for climate emergency Eloi Badia said the decision had been taken after consultations with the districts which would establish extra control measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. It had been decided not to completely close any of the beaches as this would only encourage a ‘mass exodus’ from one closed beach to another which was open.

