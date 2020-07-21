Spain’s Communities Put A Stop To Nightlife After Outbreaks Continue Among Young People

THE relaxation of lockdown rules and the reopening of bars, restaurants, and clubs have confirmed many people’s fears of further outbreaks of coronavirus in the country.

In the past few days, there have been numerous local spikes in cases that lead back to bars and nightclubs. In Cordoba, a graduation party attended by 400 people, ended up with 73 positive cases of Covid-19. Another incident in Cantabria saw nine young people infected with the virus from a party with 57 guests.

Many autonomous communities in Spain have decided to limit these activities or even temporarily close them again. In Murcia for instance, indoor parties have been prohibited and the number of people allowed to congregate has been reduced to 15.

Valencia has taken similar measures after an outbreak in the party community of Gandía, which infected 77 people. The Basque leader Íñigo Urkullu has also restricted the hospitality sector as well as the nightlife, by limiting the number of people in indoor spaces and making masks compulsory at all times.