IT was in 2009 that the Rock Against Cancer Festival was founded and took place annually at the Eres de la Sal in Torrevieja with 10 bands due to play in June 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was postponed until September but as it is now not possible to produce an open-air festival of this type until the beginning of October at the earliest, the organisers have had to cancel the event this year.

Tickets already purchased will be valid for the 2021 event, the dates of which will be announced later this year.