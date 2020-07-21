Nightspot limitations possible to prevent further Covid-19 outbreaks, Andalucia government warns

THE Andalucia regional government is looking at the possibility of limiting the activities of indoor nightspots with the aim of preventing further outbreaks of Covid-19.

In an interview with Spanish radio on Tuesday morning, Junta de Andalucia regional Health minister Jesus Aguirre said it is evident from what is happening in all areas of Spain that there is a serious problem in terms of nightlife in enclosed premises and a risk of infections.

There are currently more than 20 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in Andalucia, a good number of them linked to celebrations staged in premises indoors. The worst outbreak is related to a disco in Cordoba.

Aguirre said he believed that public health measures for indoor venues were necessary “with more exhaustive controls.”

The regional minister revealed the issue will be discussed by the Junta Cabinet and that measures could be taken if it is seen to be necessary.

Aguirre expressed the view that controlling possible infections among young people is very complicated, given that this is an age group which it is hard to stop from being out and about and who may at times let down their guard somewhat about health safety measures.

But he also stressed that youngster “have the moral, family and ethical obligation to protect the elderly and for this reason they must protect themselves.”