Natural creation for new Plaza

VISITORS can enjoy a new space in La Manga, Cartagena, the new Plaza del Galúa, which includes new viewpoints, improvements to beach access, and many more features.

The space will pay tribute to the pilots of the Academia General del Aire who died last year when they carried out practice flights and training over the waters of La Manga.

The new Plaza del Galúa is a 1,500 square metres, distributed in new viewpoints and pedestrian routes by the sea, the creation of a grandstand with wooden benches and natural stone stairs, the creation of 400 square metres of vegetation and the renewal of the lighting in the area with 43 LED points.

“It should be noted that efforts have been made to ensure that the final result has the least possible impact on the environment, and natural materials such as stone or wood have been used for this,” noted the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón.