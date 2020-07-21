Swedish victim of gender violence loses fight for life in Mallorca

A 52-YEAR-OLD Swedish victim of a brutal beating in what looks to have been a case of gender-based violence has lost her fight for life after eight days in intensive care in Palma.

The woman passed away in the Son Espases hospital on Tuesday.

Last week police arrested her 55-year-old husband for violently attacking her during an argument at a property in the Son Cotoner district of the city.

According to Spanish press, officers found the victim, still conscious, lying on the floor with a pool of blood surrounding her head and with bruising to her head and arms, following a call out alerting police to the attack.

The women allegedly claimed her husband had kicked her in the face then hit her several times in the same place.

It was also reported the husband has a police record for abuse, and that in March 2019 a six-month restraining order against him was issued.

Following news of the woman’s death, Palma City Council expressed its “rejection and condemnation” of the attack, and underlined its commitment to fighting gender violence.

The administration also offered its “most sincere condolences” to the victim’s family. So do did the Delegation of the Government in the Balearic Islands.

Government Sub-delegate Aina Calvo described the circumstances of the Swede’s death as “heartbreaking.”

She added, “we must continue more united than ever in the fight against the social scourge of macho violence.”