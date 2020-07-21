Influencer Chiara Ferragni brings young people to Italian museum

Social media celebrity Chiara Ferragni has been credited with encouraging young people in Italy to visit Florence’s Uffizi gallery.

After the influencer’s visit to the famed museum, visitor numbers, particularly of young people, apparently soared. The Uffizi reported a 27% rise in young people visiting over the weekend.

-- Advertisement --



Nicknamed the “Chiara Ferragni effect”, the Uffizi gallery saw itself trending on Instagram and Twitter. The gallery says it had 3,600 visitors under 25 visiting from Friday to Sunday.