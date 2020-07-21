How to Avoid Getting Scammed with Holiday Rentals in Spain

HOW to avoid getting scammed when booking a holiday rental in Spain can be tricky unless you know how to look out for the obvious signs. Now more than ever, with the coronavirus crisis, booking private holiday rentals is the preferred option amongst friends and families who want to spend their holidays together.

The downside to booking this kind of accommodation, more often than not, is that some deals appear to be too good to be true. Even if you book on reliable websites there is still a small chance that you could be getting scammed, so read on to avoid this at all costs!

-- Advertisement --



The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) warns about a possible increase in holiday rental scams. “The greatest risk is associated with accommodation that does not actually exist or is not available,” stresses the Organisation. Here are five tips to avoid being caught in a fraud.

A deal is too good to be true

Photographs and descriptions which appear too perfect or look like screenshots should be avoided at all costs, especially if the price is very low. Be suspicious and do not advance any money until you verify the truth of the ad.

Payments in Advance

If the landlord offers any benefits in exchange for transferring money via bank transfer or any method which is not on the official website, find another accommodation.

Asking For Personal Information

If the site or landlord is asking you for personal and sensitive information, such as bank numbers or passwords then stay clear. Also, stay away from clicking on unreliable links that could take you to malicious sites.

Read Comments and Reviews

Look for previous reviews which can help verify the validity of the offer. Also, check Google maps to see if the accommodation exists.

Cancellation Flexibility

Most accommodations will accept flexible cancellation which can help resolve any issues when booking.