Greta Thunberg Donates €1m Prize Money To Climate Change Groups

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg has been awarded the Portuguese Gulbenkian prize for Humanity and pledged the €1 million prize money to climate change groups.

THIS is not the first award for the Swedish teenager who has also been the recipient of a human rights prize from Amnesty International and the Swedish Right Livelihood Award, but the Gulbenkian award is the largest amount of money she has received.

The prize will be donated to various projects and organisations working to combat climate change, Greta explained on a video she posted online on Monday.

The environmental activist took to Twitter to name some of the projects her prize money will fund, including SOS Amazonia and the Stop Ecocide Foundation.

The award comes after Thunberg and other young activists, as well as scientists and celebrities, signed an open letter to EU leaders, urging them to “face-up” to the climate crisis.