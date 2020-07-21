Fugitive from French justice tracked down on Spain’s Costa Almeria

POLICE in Almeria have arrested a woman facing a 10-year prison sentence in France for drug trafficking.

The fugitive from French justice was caught out when she went to renew her ID in the provincial capital. Police discovered there was an arrest warrant and extradition request for the 25-year old when they checked her details.

A court in Bordeaux sentenced the woman to a decade behind bars for her part in a French-Spanish drug trafficking network which distributed hashish all over Spain.

The French authorities busted the gang in October 2017 when they intercepted a van carrying 130 kilos of the drug on the border at Irun in the Basque Country.

Almeria police detained another of the gang members, also fleeing French justice, in Roquetas de Mar in April.

Also in recent days, Almeria police discovered a second fugitive from justice, this time Romanian. He was staying in a hotel in the provincial capital.

The Romanian authorities issued a European arrest warrant for 27-year old R.A.P. for breaking into a garage in the town of Gherla in June 2015 and stealing two chainsaws and other electrical tools.

He was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.