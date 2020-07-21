Fuengirola Now Has Two Dedicated Paddle Surf Zones

Fuengirola, in the province of Malaga, Costa del Sol, now has two areas on its coast dedicated to paddle surf.

The councillor for the town’s beaches Javier Hidalgo announced that the Carvajal and the Fuengirola Castle beaches have opened specific plots, so paddle surf enthusiasts can practice this sport, which has become so popular in recent years.

-- Advertisement --



With the opening of the Castle beach plot, Fuengirola now has an extra space dedicated to paddle surf, run by the company Paddle Surf Fuengirola SL. Hidalgo added that the council has signed a contract with the company, which lasts for a year and can be renewed annually for a maximum of four years.

For more information on practising paddle surf in Fuengirola, visit the company’s website http://www.paddlesurfcenter.com/