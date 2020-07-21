Five children from the same family have been killed in a horror crash on a busy French motorway.

-- Advertisement --



The children, two boys and three girls aged between three and 14, all died in the crash on the A7 at Albon, south of Lyon, France, last night, one boy, aged 7, has been placed in intensive care in hospital Another youngster and four adults were also horrifically burned when the people carrier they were all travelling in overturned and burst into flames on the A7 at Albon, south of Lyon, last night.

Local prefect, Hugues Moutouh, said: “The dead children were aged between three and 14”.

A seven-year-old boy and four adults including the male driver were evacuated to hospital by helicopter and placed in intensive care. Emergency services were at the scene for hours moving the wreckage onto a low-loader for forensic investigation. Motorway service agents cleaned up the slip road, the traffic was still moving rapidly past the busy exit used by tourists frequently.

None of the dead and injured have yet been named, but it is known they came from the Lyon suburb of Vénissieux.

According to the police, their people carrier was approaching an exit slip road when the accident happened at around 6.55 pm on the so-called ‘Motorway of the Sun’ (Autoroute du Soleil) on Monday. It is a road well known to thousands of British holidaymakers who use it to get to the South of France.

“The minivan they were in sped off the road and ended up in a field after catching fire,” said Mr. Moutouh. He said the driver had mentioned a ‘problem with the brakes’ before losing consciousness, and that an investigation had been launched.

Gérald Darmanin, France’s Interior Minister, said: “Five children died in particularly atrocious circumstances and a child is fighting for life at this very moment. We think of this bereaved family.”