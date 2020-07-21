Firefighters battling blaze in Costa Almeria’s Cabo de Gata park

FIREFIGHTERS are currently battling a blaze which broke out mid-morning on Tuesday in the Las Negras area of the Cabo de Gata natural park.

The Andalucia Plan Infoca firefighting service posted on social media that efforts on the ground to extinguish the flames are backed up by four helicopters and two aircraft.

Neither Plan Infoca nor the Andalucia 112 emergency service have reported any evacuations from the zone, despite the fire being relatively near to an area of farmhouses.

This is not the first wildfire in Nijar municipality this summer. In June there was a blaze in the Serrata area, but Plan Infoca declared it under control within four hours.

Also last month there was a much bigger wildfire which burned through some 180 hectares of the Sierra mountains in Mojacar and Turre.