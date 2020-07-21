Dolphin Stranded On Malaga Beach

A very sick dolphin has been found stranded on the Misericordia Beach in the city of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

THE dolphin is still alive, but it’s very weak and frail and is covered in external parasites. Beach-goers found the young striped dolphin on the Misericordia beach this morning and the police were called. The animal was then taken to CREMA, a centre for rehabilitation of marine animals, where it still remains.

-- Advertisement --



Unfortunately, the dolphin’s chances are not looking too good, as it seems to be in the final stages of a long-term illness, which explains its weakened state.

The striped dolphin is a species commonly found in the Malaga bay and in the Mediterranean in general. It usually lives far from the shore and avoids getting closer. When the dolphins do get stranded, they tend to have their eyes closed, because they are frightened, explained Juan Jesús Martín of Malaga’s Aula del Mar. He highlights the importance of not getting too close to a stranded dolphin and avoiding loud noises, as this can stress the animal out and even cause a heart attack.

The best thing to do is to call the 112 emergency number, who will contact the nearest marine centre to come to the dolphin’s rescue.