Corrie star selling virtual hugs whilst in isolation

THERE is no need to pop into the Rovers Return for a cuddle because soap superstar Bill Roache aka Ken Barlow is selling virtual hugs to his legions of fans for £35 a time.

Coronation Street legend Bill is offering the videos on Connect Video Messages and explains in the introduction, “People often come up to me and say ‘oh hello, will you say a quick word to my girlfriend’ or ‘wish my mother happy birthday’, so her is your chance!

Roache, who has played Barlow for 6 decades, currently earns close to £200,000 on the show but whispers of pay cuts as ITV ad revenue plummets due to the health crisis could have stars looking to earn a bit on the side.

The 88-year-old, self-proclaimed ladies’ man, previously boasted of sleeping with 1,000 women, but now keeps his hands to himself and prefers virtual shows of affection instead.

Co-star Simon Gregson offered a similar service earlier this year – at the bargain price of £30.

The TV veteran films the clips at home in Wilmslow, Cheshire, where he is currently isolating with his children.