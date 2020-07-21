Cabo de Gata wildfire stabilised

A WILDFIRE which broke out at around 11am on Tuesday morning in the Las Negras area of the Cabo de Gata natural park was stable by mid-afternoon, the Andalucia Plan Infoca firefighting service reported.
In a post on social media, Infoca said the situation was “developing favourably”, with “no active fronts making the fire freely advance.”
The fire started near to a community of rural homes, but neither Plan Infoca nor the Andalucia 112 emergency service reported any evacuations from the zone or damage to property.