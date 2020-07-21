Cabo de Gata wildfire stabilised

A WILDFIRE which broke out at around 11am on Tuesday morning in the Las Negras area of the Cabo de Gata natural park was stable by mid-afternoon, the Andalucia Plan Infoca firefighting service reported.

In a post on social media, Infoca said the situation was “developing favourably”, with “no active fronts making the fire freely advance.”

The fire started near to a community of rural homes, but neither Plan Infoca nor the Andalucia 112 emergency service reported any evacuations from the zone or damage to property.

At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown.