An Armed man has threatened to blow up a bus after taking 20 hostages. -- Advertisement --



The suspect, identity as yet un-know, seized the vehicle this morning in the city of Lutsk, Ukraine. Police have since launched an operation and locked down the area, a siege situation is now in operation with professional negotiators being called in to talk the man down.

Shots were heard earlier at Teatralnaya Square, there are at least five police crews at the scene. Special forces are on-route and the whole area has been secured with all traffic diverted with all drivers being told to avoid the city centre on state radio.

The bus remains in the centre of the square with broken windows and passengers trapped inside, cries have been heard from the bus- woman and children are thought to be among the passengers. So far there have not been reports of any casualties.

This is a breaking story, more information will be given later as it becomes available.

Dramatic pictures from the scene show armed officers converging on the suspect.