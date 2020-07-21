Benalmadena Mayor drops in to give thanks

Accompanied by representatives from the Foreign Residents Department and the Town Hall the Mayor thanked the Charity for it’s leading contribution to the English speaking community.

Originally scheduled for just a 10-minute quick visit the Mayor enjoyed lighthearted conversations with volunteers and clients for half an hour. Benalmadena is the 4th drop-in centre opened by the Charity having relocated from the Pensionista in Mesquita Square in Arroyo to El Elefante, just off Bonanza Square as the former is due to be rebuilt and expanded

El Elefante is a bright air-conditioned venue that has been imaginatively reworked by the new owners Liam and Cyril

The Charity is already in discussions to hold some events from their social calendar there and will shortly be presenting live music from Zing Duo each month. Come and meet us EVERY Monday from 10.30 am. To join us is FREE.

Age Concern has drop-in centres in Los Boliches, Mijas Pueblo and La Cala de Mijas. “It is part of our strategy to bring the comprehensive services we offer closer to the communities and clients we serve,” said the Charity. With a centre close to you there is no reason to ever be alone. Come along and enjoy meeting up with old friends, make new ones and enjoy a full social programme. All venues are happy, friendly places and conform to all COVID 19 protocols

If you need Welfare support or further information for yourself or someone you care about then please call our HELPLINE 652537615 which is open 24/7. We look forward to hearing from you.