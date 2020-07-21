21 kilometre swim for ALS

A GROUP of swimmers will cover the 21 kilometres that separate the Balcón de Europa from the Malaga town of Nerja and the Torre del Mar beach, in the neighbouring municipality of Vélez-Málaga.

The athletes will be taking part in the ’21 kilómetros a nado contra la ELA’ event, a sports challenge whose objective is to raise funds for the association.

The event, organised by this group – made up of friends and family of Miguel Ángel Roldán Marín, an athlete who suffers from ALS – will be held on a date yet to be determined between August 18 and 25 and which will be set according to weather conditions and sea conditions.

In principle, there will be three athletes who will start from Nerja and will swim the entire distance between the Balcón de Europa and the beach located in front of the Larios promenade in Torre del Mar, while others will join the test at different intermediate points, as detailed by the organisation in a statement.