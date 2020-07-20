WATCH: Italian coastguard works to set free trapped sperm whale

By
Rebecca Ann Hughes
-
0

Italy’s coastguard has released footage of its divers and biologists working to free a sperm whale that got caught up in a fishing net on Sunday.

The whale was spotted struggling in the water near the Aeolian Island archipelago on Saturday by a passing boat.

-- Advertisement --

The coastguard released a video of divers cutting away the net entangling the whale, but said the operation was particularly challenging due to the agitated state of the animal.

Just three weeks ago, the Italian coastguard intervened to free another sperm whale trapped in an illegal fishing net in the same area.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here