WATCH: Italian coastguard works to set free trapped sperm whale

Italy’s coastguard has released footage of its divers and biologists working to free a sperm whale that got caught up in a fishing net on Sunday.

The whale was spotted struggling in the water near the Aeolian Island archipelago on Saturday by a passing boat.

The coastguard released a video of divers cutting away the net entangling the whale, but said the operation was particularly challenging due to the agitated state of the animal.

In corso operazioni per liberare un capodoglio impigliato in una rete da pesca alle #isoleEolie. Sul posto mezzi e sub #GuardiaCostiera e biologi locali. Da gennaio 2020, 100 km di reti irregolari sequestrati dalla Guardia Costiera nel Tirreno meridionale: https://t.co/tSKcQzgsQU pic.twitter.com/xEgUTTc1rB — Guardia Costiera (@guardiacostiera) July 19, 2020



Just three weeks ago, the Italian coastguard intervened to free another sperm whale trapped in an illegal fishing net in the same area.