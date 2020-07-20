The Chinese ambassador in the UK has said it looks like the UK and the USA are ganging up on China.

-- Advertisement --



Stark warnings came today from the Chinese Ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, when he said: “it could be seen as an act of aggression towards Beijing, and as Britain ganging up with the United States on China.”

“After Brexit, I think the UK still wants to play an important role in the world,” he told the newspaper.

“That is not the way to play an important role.”

Although the Ministry of Defense has said that ‘no final decision’ has been made on whether or not to post the aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, to the Far East, on her maiden deployment, the Three Billion Euro aircraft carrier could be sent due to the feeling in Whitehall that the Chinese are becoming very assertive in their manner.

Since the UK has recently banned Huaewei from its 5G network, and has offered citizenship to the UK for 3 million people from Hong Kong, in protest at the latest political moves in China, there have been growing tensions between the two countries.

Mr. Liu also stated that Boris Johnson was only being a puppet to the USA, and was showing weakness to the government and his people.

He continued: “I remember when Americans tried very hard to crack down or suppress Huawei and the British leaders to me were open,” he said.

“National leaders should have a vision about what is in the best interests of the country.

“They should not succumb to political pressure. China-UK relations are too important to be kidnapped by those anti-China forces.”

I you enjoyed reading “Tensions between the UK and China growing” then please remember to like and share the article with your friends. Thanks in advance.