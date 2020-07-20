TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall reminded residents and visitors that beaches close once they reach full capacity.

This is especially true of El Portet, where on several occasions the town hall has not hesitated to give the order to close the access to the beach.

Those waiting have had to wait until others leave to ensure that anti-coronavirus measures are observed.

“Please be responsible and caution when it comes to respecting regulations and comply with the beach controllers’ instructions,” a town hall statement announced.