Spain Reports a Rise in Coronavirus Cases

The Catalonia and Aragon regions register the majority of cases with outbreaks now totaling more than 2,000.

Spanish Health reports 685 new positives in the last 24 hours and has detected 201 active outbreaks across the country. There have been 9 deaths in the last seven days, one death was registered in the last 24 hours.

Outbreaks in Spain have continued to increase, the total number of reported cases is 264,836, representing 4,581 more positives than last Friday. In addition, the Ministry of Health has reported that it has located 201 active outbreaks with 2,289 associated cases.

“Of the outbreaks detected, most of them are in the control phase. Those of Aragon and Catalonia are of particular concern to us, ”said the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

Catalonia, with 80 new cases from the previous day, and Aragon, with 325, continue to be the communities that report the newest daily positives. Both autonomies have applied restrictions designed to control community transmission- Barcelona and Zaragoza.

“At the moment we think that the authorities of both communities have taken the appropriate measures, you have to wait a few days to see the evolution of the epidemic and see the effect of these measures,” said Illa.

Murcia is on standby for a return to phase 2 of emergency measures, a statement is expected tomorrow.

