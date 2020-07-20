Smoke free beaches in Alicante province

ALICANTE province has declared that 20 beaches will now be smoke-free around El Campello coastline, and the coves of Dénia and Elche.

This initial move is only the beginning as the province intends to ban smoking on all its beaches with the first announcement made at the weekend prohibiting smoking in four different towns.

They say that the health crisis has made the project for smoke-free beaches, more necessary than ever, due to the high risk of contagion.

El Campello, Elche, Dénia and Finestrat have now taken measures that many hope will lead to a total ban within the next few years.

The unpleasantness of having your sunbathing ruined by abandoned cigarette butts or inhaling another bathers smoke while sunbathing seems to hold a shared opinion that we could do without it.

The mayor said that “We have to take care of our natural environment, cigarette butts take 10 years to disappear from the sand and they are understood to be a very important means of transmission of the coronavirus. We are very proud to be the municipality that has the longest stretch of coastline that free of smoke and to be pioneers in this initiative”.