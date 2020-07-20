Shop and win in Teulada-Moraira

SHOP AND WIN! TEULADA-MORAIRA has launched a campaign encouraging residents and visitors to patronise local shops and businesses.

-- Advertisement --



The town hall, together with the Consortium for the Recovery of the Marina Alta Economy (CREAMA) and business-owners’ association AECO, have joined forces to reactivate the local economy over the coming months.

Compra y disfruta en Teulada-Moraira, todos ganamos (Shop and enjoy Teulada-Moraira, we all win) intends to ease the impact of Covid-19 and promote the local economy by persuading the local population to shop, eat, and spend their leisure time inside the municipality.

Clients will receive one, or several, Compra y Gana tickets, depending on the amount spent in businesses taking part in the scheme.

Winning tickets can only be applied to, or discounted against, a future purchase in the same establishment where the original purchase or outlay was made, the organisers explained.

Tickets without a prize will enter a draw next September with €300 in vouchers, again to be spent in the original shop or business.

More information is available from the Teulada-Moraira website while businesses wishing to take part have until July 28 to apply.