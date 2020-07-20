Promising results from Oxford-Italian COVID-19 vaccine trials

Preliminary testing of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University in conjunction with an Italian company has triggered a strong immune response in its Phase 1 and 2 trials.

The Lancet report said the vaccine, worked on by Oxford’s Jenner Institute and Italian firm IRBM at Pomezia, “has induced a strong immune and anti-body response up to the 56th day of the ongoing testing”.

The vaccine was tested on 1,077 healthy adults in the first tests. Although the results of the preliminary stages are promising, the article comments, “Further studies are necessary to confirm is the vaccine effectively protects from COVID-19”.