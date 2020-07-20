Police unable to shut down illegal rave with over 3,000 people in attendance

Despite the protocols for social distancing, being in place all over the UK some just couldn’t care less about the well-being of their friends and families it seems.

OFFICERS reported that the rave was being attended by numbers in excess of 3,000 people, and to attempt to stop the event could have been very dangerous to the officers, and the general public, let alone the possible ramifications to property had the scene escalated into a riot.

Avon and Somerset police were alerted to the illegal event at 23.21 on Saturday night, and were in attendance just minutes later.

The conditions were ‘dark and wet’ and with the large numbers in attendance the decision was made not to stop the event due to public safety issues.

The rave was held at the former RAF base Charmy Down airfield, and the music was so loud that it could be heard from the neighbouring city of Bristol! There were other alarm calls in the area on the same night which stretched police numbers as well, which made it unwise to attempt to stop the revelry.

The music was eventually switched off at 13.00 the following day after deafening the area throughout the night, almost 14 hours after the police had been called to the scene.

After the event police moved in and confiscated equipment, a generator, and five vehicles, one person was arrested for failing to comply with a notice to quit the land.

Ian Wylie, the Chief Superintendent said: “We’re sorry for the disruption caused to so many residents. It’s frustrating that we are having to pull officers away from our 999 response to deal with the selfish actions of the organisers of this event and those attending it.”

“They knew full well the disruption this would cause and the ongoing risk to public health of large gatherings due to Covid-19.

“We brought officers in from their rest days and called on support from neighbouring forces to close down this event.”

This was only one of many illegal events which took place over the weekend all over the country, where people who just don’t care about the virus, or don’t believe it is real have been putting themselves, their friends and families at risk with their selfish behaviour.

It is still illegal for gatherings of more than 30 people to take place in private homes or in outdoor public spaces, with exemptions for organisations following public health rules, under coronavirus restrictions.

MTC