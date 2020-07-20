Phantom of the Opera Star Raises Funds for Costa del Sol Charity

WEST END singing star Mike Sterling who played the lead role in Phantom of the Opera is a regular visitor to the Costa del Sol and will be back in Spain next month giving his services to a special animal charity in Alhaurin el Grande.

Mike will be appearing on Friday August 7 on the terrace of the Hacienda Moreno to raise funds for the ARCH charity which in involved in the rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing of abused and abandoned horses and donkeys which is desperate to top up its coffers following the closure of its charity shop during lockdown.

Doors open at 8.30pm and for the very reasonable price of just €15 guests will enjoy a welcome glass of cava and the opportunity to order a selection a selection of tapas whilst they enjoy this musical virtuoso in a properly controlled social environment.

Due to Mike Sterling’s popularity pick up points from Marbella to Fuengirola will be arranged (call 616 835 000 for info) and for reservations for the event call 656 935 613.