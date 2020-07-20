Nightclubs and Discos have been told to close in Murcia following a surge in new cases of the coronavirus.

FROM today, Monday, nightlife venues in Murcia will only be allowed to open if they have terraces and outdoors where all customers can be seated. The number of people that can gather in groups has been limited to a maximum of 15, whether public or private.

The spike in cases started on Friday where 21 people tested positive, followed by 23 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. These figures are actually high for Murcia which has managed so far to keep the spread of the virus at bay.

This was announced this morning by the Health Minister, Manuel Villegas, who also reported on the temporary closure of day centres for the elderly in the municipalities of Cieza and Totana and the restriction on visits to residences in those two municipalities, along with that of Murcia, to prevent further expansion of coronavirus cases.

Only a few days ago the local authorities shut down four nightclubs in the area, now they have had to close ALL of them.

